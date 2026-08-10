Lucky Ali gets emotional while talking about death during live performance: ‘I travel with my burial cloth’

Singer Lucky Ali said he was not trying to prepare them for his death but had personally made peace with the thought. His candid words touched several people at the concert. Watch the video here.

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Lucky Ali's performance (PC- Instagram)

Singer Lucky Ali recently left fans emotional during a live performance after speaking openly about death and his own acceptance of the inevitable. While interacting with the audience, the 67-year-old singer said that everyone has to leave the world one day and revealed that he carries his Ihram, which he described as his burial cloth, whenever he travels. His candid words touched several people at the concert.

Lucky Ali says he is prepared for death

Responding to the love and affection from his fans, Lucky Ali said he was not trying to prepare them for his death but had personally made peace with the thought. “I know, I love you all too. One day we all have to go. I am not preparing you for it, but I am prepared, actually. Whenever I travel, I travel with my Ihram, which is my burial cloth; wherever I die, just let me go from there.”

His words left the audience emotional. One fan also shared how they had continued following Lucky Ali’s music for nearly three decades. “It’s been 30 years now; I just didn’t let go of Lucky”, said a fan. Another fan said, “I refuse to accept this reality. It’s still late 90s & I’m watching your song on DD & you are young forever. Mentally stuck there.”

The singer later shared a video from the performance on Instagram, prompting an outpouring of love from fans. One admirer recalled watching his songs during the 1990s, while another praised his faith and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Watch the emotional video of Lucky Ali:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Ali (@officialluckyali)

Lucky Ali’s enduring musical journey

Known for his distinctive voice and soulful independent music, Lucky Ali became particularly popular in the 1990s. He later sang for several Bollywood films, including Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Yuva, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani and Tamasha.

Ali has previously spoken about stepping away from mainstream Bollywood. He said he eventually wanted to create music in his own style and found greater freedom through independent music. The singer has also been candid about his personal life, including his three marriages and relationships with his children. He has said that although his marriages did not work out, he continues to remain responsible towards his children and believes that parenting should be rooted in love.