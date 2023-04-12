Lucky Ali Issues Apology on ‘Brahman-Ibrahim’ Remark in Social Media Post

Home

Lucky Ali recently issued apology on his 'Brahman-Ibrahim' remark in his social media post and siad that he did not intend to hurt anyone's feelings.

Lucky Ali Issues Apology on ‘Brahman’ Remark: Lucky Ali, known for his heart-touching songs has been one of the favorites among all generations, be it the 90s kids, millenials or Gen Z. The singer is hardly into any controversy and mostly sticks to his music and concerts. He became a rage with his blockbuster songs Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Kyu Chalti Hai Pawan from Hrithik Roshan’s debut Kaho Na Pyaar Hai!. He recently wrote a social media post where he mentioned that the term ‘Brahman’ derives from ‘Abram’ or ‘Ibrahim’. His remarks did not go down too well with a section of netizens who criticised him. Lucky Ali later wrote a post and apologised for hurting sentiments of ‘Hindu brothers and sisters.’

LUCKY ALI APOLOGISES FOR HIS ‘BRAHMAN’ REMARK ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Lucky Ali clarified his intentions behind the post and expressed his concerns over offending those who were outraged by his post. He took to his Facebook handle and wrote “Dear Everyone, I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that. My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn’t come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry. I Love you all.” On Sunday he had opined in his post “The name ‘Brahman’ comes from ‘Brahma’ which comes from ‘Abram’ .. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim.. The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam… The Father of all Nations … so whys everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?” This resulted in social media trolling and criticism. At a time when netizens have become divisive and cancel culture has become a norm, celebrities are often the soft targets of social scrutiny. In matters of religion social media platforms have been judgmental due to its liberal policies as it stands for free speech.

In recent times there have been a lot of debates and discussions over the need to regulate social media. From sexism to communal remarks, internet bullying has become a major concern, especially when Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have almost taken over television as mediums of mass outreach. Recently, the boycott calls over Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan showcased a lot of politicians and activists outraging over the song Besharam Rang. It was said that the ‘saffron’ and ‘green’ bikinis of Deepika in the song offended both Hindu and Muslim community respectively. There was a huge outcry over the film’s release and there were massive protests by radical groups. Television debates got enough scoop and gossip mills and entertainment tabloids emphasised on the ‘saffron bikini row’. The whole hullabaloo worked in the film’s favour and Pathaan turned out to be the first blockbuster of 2023.

Although, Lucky Ali has put an end to the controversy, freedom of speech and expression need to be reviewed in today’s times. Hope the society takes a pragmatic and rational perspective on sensitive issues and doesn’t get manipulated by divisive agenda.

