Bringing together a stellar star cast including Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Rao Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatimah Sana Sheikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi and Rohit Saraf, filmmaker Anurag Basu's Ludo finally got a release date amid the coronavirus pandemic. The makers of the much-awaited movie dropped the first look poster of Ludo featuring Rajkummar Rao in distinct hairstyle and Fatima Sana Sheikh in a stunning red hot blingy dress on Friday and fans were on the edge with excitement. However, the highlight of their first motion look is a toddler in Fatima's hands.

While sharing the post on Instagram, Rajkkumar wrote, "Watch four players take fate into their own hands in a high stakes game where nothing is a coincidence and everything is planned @anuragbasuofficial @bachchan @fatimasanashaikh @adityaroykapur @sanyamalhotra_ @pearlemaany @pankajtripathi @rohitsaraf10 @ashanegi @bhushankumar @tanibasu @tseries.official @anuragbasuproductions 🎲🎲🎲🎲#Ludo Coming soon on @netflix_in".

Have a look at the motion poster here:

Last year in December Abhishek Bachchan and Sanya Malhotra shared the posters featuring the former sleeping in a slum house with a kid.



Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu is a dark anthology comedy which was slated to release on April 24, 2020 but due to COVID-19 crisis, the film release on Netflix. The dates are not out.

