Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi starring Ludo just dropped on the streaming giant Netflix and has been receiving rave reviews from the critics and audience. However, the piracy site Tamilrockers has leaked the film online for the free HD download. Not only Tamilrockers, but the film has been leaked on various piracy sites such as Telegram, Movierulz, Filmyzilla among others. Also Read - Ludu Review: Quirky Narrative, Humourous Twists And Bittersweet Emotions Makes It a Delight To Watch

Ludo has skipped the theatrical release amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was directly released on the OTT platform. Though, the subscribers can easily watch the film, the non-subscribers have to subscribe to watch the film. However, with the leakage of the film, Netflix and Ludo makers may suffer a big loss. Also Read - Mirzapur 3 Announced by Amazon Prime Video, Kaleen Bhaiya is Back But Who Will be The New King?

As per the reports, Ludo has been leaked online and the free HD download links have been made available to watch it online. Earlier, Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani suffered the same fate as Ludo. Also Read - Aashram 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film revolves around the lives of four people who cross paths with each other due to a twist in their fate. The main characters’ lives intersect creating a bigger twist and much more confusion. Rajkummar Rao will be seen essaying the role of a con, Aditya Roy Kapur plays the role of a regular man with his own set of ambitions, Abhishek Bachchan is a kidnapper who bonds with a little girl, Fatima Sana Shaikh plays the love interest of Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra plays the love interest of Aditya Roy Kapur and is caught up with a twist in his life, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a don.

The plot of the film revolves around a resurfaced sex tape to a rogue suitcase of money and four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance and one eccentric criminal. The film is produced by Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar and features music by Pritam.