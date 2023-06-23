Home

Entertainment

Lust Stories 2 Actress Neena Gupta Reveals Her Mom Never Spoke to Her About Sex, Periods

Lust Stories 2 Actress Neena Gupta Reveals Her Mom Never Spoke to Her About Sex, Periods

Lust Stories 2 actress Neena Gupta recently revealed her mother never spoke to her about sex, periods.

Lust Stories 2 Actress Neena Gupta Reveals Her Mom Never Spoke to Her About Sex, Periods

Neena Gupta Reveals Her Mom Never Spoke to Her About Sex: The sequel to the anthology movie series Lust Stories is back and audiences are eagerly waiting for the OTT release. The trailer has generated a lot of curiosity among audiences. Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s chemistry, Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta’s screen presence is also being hailed in the trailer. Neena, who played bold characters in her films and redefined gender portrayals in films like Badhaai Do, is one again playing a progressive role in Lust Stories 2. She plays the role of a mature grandmother in Lust Stories 2 who gives her honest and unfiltered views about pre-marital sex.

LUST STORIES 2 ACTRESS NEENA GUPTA OPENS UP ON SEX, PERIODS

In an interaction with The Indian Express, Neena said, “Because if it was not dadi maa saying what I am saying then it would not have any impact. That is why it was important for a dadi maa to say these things which we have said in the film.” He further added, “We didn’t know anything about sex. My mother never told me about what is sex, she never told me what are periods. When I was in college, my mother used to be so strict that she would not even let me go to watch a movie with my girlfriends… In the earlier times, the girl was given some information before she got married. They were told what would happen on the first night, so that she isn’t scared or the guy doesn’t run away. However, even then, women were told it was their job to deliver children and how they need to fulfil their ‘duty’ when their husband asks for sex.”

You may like to read

Lust Stories 2 is directed by Amit R Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film will be releasing on Netflix on June 29, 2023.

For more updates on Lust Stories 2, check out this space at India.com

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.