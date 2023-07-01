Home

Lust Stories 2 Director R Balki Says, ‘Families Are Created Through Lust’: ‘Dadis Are Normal People’

R Balki Says, ‘Families Are Created Through Lust’: Lust Stories 2 is creating a lot of buzz ever since its teaser and trailer released. The anthology is a sequel to the 2018 drama which sparked headlines due to its bold content and progressive perspective on gender relations and sexuality. Apart from the acting prowess of actors, Kiara Advani’s much-talked about orgasm scene broke the internet. It was the first time a mainstream popular actress pushed the envelope on-screen to depiction of self-pleasure as the topic is even a taboo today. In Lust Stories 2 Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s intimate scenes and Neena Gupta as the liberated ‘Dadi (grandmother)’ who openly discusses sex and lust has once again raised the bar. R Balki who has directed the short with Neena, Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi spoke about the same in a recent interview.

R BALKI SPEAKS ABOUT ‘TABOO ISSUES’ RAISED IN ‘LUST STORIES 2’

Speaking about the bold grandma, Balki in an interaction with Hindustan Times said, “All I wanted to show was that dadis are normal people. You don’t have to look so hip or cool or whatever. But she’s just speaking common sense. She’s saying why are two people getting married if physical relationship is the core of everything. Yes, there’s love but try having love without lust, it’s not possible. See, 80 percent of marriages are still arranged marriages in this country. And we look at horoscopes, their families but we don’t even think for a minute what if there’s a sexual problem between two people, how will they survive. All we’re saying is let them know each other, let them go out and experience each other in every way.” On Neena’s popular ‘Mount Fuji’ dialogue, the filmmaker opined, “(Laughs) No, I wasn’t looking at it like that. But I just wanted to do a lust story that the whole family can watch. Families are created through lust also na? Only love can’t create a family, right? If they can’t watch it together, I’d be like this is what has created all of you (laughs).”

Lust Stories 2 also stars Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash. The other stories in the anthology are directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.

