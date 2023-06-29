Home

Lust Stories 2 HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Lust Stories 2 leaked online: Netflix anthology starring Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Lust Stories 2 Leaked Online For Free Download: Netlfix’s grand anthology has now been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release i.e. June 29. Starring a gamut of actors, Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four short films by master filmmakers about love, lust, and relationships. The film has received a wide love from the audience, especially its targetted audience which wants something different and exciting to watch on OTT. However, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release on Netflix, Lust Stories 2 was leaked in HD quality for free download in tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality. Unfortunately, Lust Stories 2’s sudden leak might affect its viewership on Netflix.

Lust Stories 2 features stunning actors including Neena Gupta, Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, and Kumud Mishra among others.

Lust Stories 2 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shakuntaalam, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

