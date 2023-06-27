Home

A Look At How Tamannaah Bhatia Reacted To Her Tattoo

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is known for her role in Baahubali, will be next seen in Lust Stories 2. The Netflix series also stars Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah Bhatia, on Monday, was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is grabbing the eyeballs for all the right reasons. Be it her relationship with Vijay Varma or her upcoming Netflix Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah is ruling the world and how. The actress, who was last seen in Jee Karda, couldn’t have asked for a better season. Now, Tamannaah’s fans are going gaga over her and are going beyond par to surprise her. A case in point is a fan’s encounter with the actress which left her overwhelmed.

Tamannaah Bhatia, on Monday, was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Interestingly, the actress met a fan who touched her feet and also gave her a bouquet. The actress, too, greeted the lady with love and respect but then came the surprise. The fan flaunted a tattoo of Tamannaah’s face and the text, “Love you, Tamannaah”, next to it. The Baahubali actress got emotional and hugged her. She looked surprised and kept saying “Thank you.”

Tamannaah Bhatia gets a surprise

A video of the heartwarming incident is going viral. In the video, Tamannaah can be seen donning a brown pant suit paired with a white T-shirt.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s Lust Stories 2

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen together for the first time in Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah recently took the Internet by storm when she, in a way, confirmed her relationship with the actor. While speaking to Film Companion, the actress called Vijay her “happy place.”

Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her “Happy Place”

Tamannaah Bhatia said, “If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He’s a person who I care about deeply.”

Lust Stories 2 Streaming Date

Lust Stories 2 will be streaming from June 29 on Netflix. It will feature Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

