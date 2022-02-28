Popular director-producer Luv Ranjan, known for films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, tied the knot with his college sweetheart Alisha Vaid in a traditional wedding ceremony at Agra. Luv and Alisha have been dating each other for quite some time and their wedding generated a lot of online buzz last week.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Teases Alia Bhatt as Her Beau Ranbir Kapoor Visits Taj Mahal Without Her

The Instagram handle of Luv Productions shared the wedding images of the couple. While Luv wore a classic beige sherwaani, Alisha was dressed in a traditional red lehenga with signature jewellery set, complete with kaleere. Needless to say, both Luv and Alisha looked every bit royal and gorgeous at their grand Agra wedding. Check out the dreamy pics below: Also Read - Sourav Ganguly's Biopic Announced by Luv Ranjan, Fans Ask 'Will Hrithik Roshan Play Lead?'

The pics went viral on social media in no time as fans flooded the comment section of the post with congratulatory messages for the couple. ‘Congratulations to you two ❤️,’ wrote a netizen. “Congratulations 🎉 Now give Shraddha-Ranbir’s movie name pls!!!!” wrote another. Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Luv is now shooting for his next untitled film with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. We wish Luv and Alisha a happy life ahead!