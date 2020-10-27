Actor Luviena Lodh has reacted to the defamation suit filed by filmmakers and brothers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt on Monday in Bombay High Court. They sought Rs 1 crore in damages and also a restraining order for making such ‘distasteful, patently false, grossly defamatory, slanderous allegations’ against him. This followed Lodh’s earlier claim in an Instagram video that Mahesh Bhatt was trying to harass her and her family. In the video, Lodh had said she was married to Bhatt’s nephew Sumit Sabharwal and that she left him because he allegedly dealt in drugs and women. She added Mahesh Bhatt was aware of these facts. Also Read - ‘We Refute Allegations’! Mahesh Bhatt Moves Civil Suit Against Luviena Lodh, Seeks Rs 1 Crore in Damages

On Monday, reacting to the Bhatts’ suit, Lodh said that she was speaking the truth and she would stand by it. She added that she has waged war against powerful people, so Mumbai Police was not co-operating with her. “Today, I appeared in court at 3 pm. In their plea, the Bhatt brothers said I should delete the video which I have uploaded on social media. They further added that the accusations which I have made against them are false but the court has told them that I shouldn’t be forced to delete videos. I am not making any defamatory statements. I am telling the truth and I stand by it,” Lodh said, while interacting with the media. Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt’s Lawyer Reacts to Luviena Lodh’s Video, Calling Filmmaker Don And Accusing Him of Harassment

On Monday, Lodh again took to Instagram to share a video where she is thanking all her supporters. She requests ED, CBI and Mumbai Police to question her husband Sumit Sabharwal as he has a crucial part of Vishesh Films for a decade now. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Sandip Ssingh, 'Mystery Girl' Interrogated By CBI

Watch the latest video of Luviena Lodh:

In her earlier Instagram video, running for one minute and a 48-second video, Lodh had also alleged that Amyra Dastur and Sapna Pabbi are among Bollywood stars to whom Sumit Sabharwal regularly supplied drugs. . The actress stated that she filed her divorce after learning that her husband supplies drugs to actors like Amyra Dastur and Sapna Pabbi.

In the video, speaking in Hindi, she had alleged: “Mahesh Bhatt is the biggest don of the industry. If you don’t play by his rules, he destroys your career and life.” Furthermore, she stated if anything happens to her or her family, Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal, and Kumkum Sehgal should be considered responsible for it.

She added: “Everyone knows that every person who works for Vishesh Films (Bhatts’ Production house) consumes drugs, but no one talks about the Bhatt family.”

Meanwhile, actor Amyra Dastur’s lawyer recently released a statement on her behalf which read: “Our client completely refuses all such statements referring to her vide the said video as being completely false, unfounded and malicious and further reserves her right to seek all remedies available to her in law and equity. Our client also states that it is very unfortunate when individuals resort to such unfounded attacks and condemns the same.”

(With inputs from IANS)