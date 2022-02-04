Actress Avneet Kaur, who is extremely popular for her TV shows and social media, recently took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of her new Range Rover. Kaur, who is all set to make her debut opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru, bought the luxury car to celebrate her success. Her newest priced possession created buzz among her Instagram followers. Check out her post below:Also Read - Ind vs WI: Virat Kohli Set to Join Sachin Tendulkar in Elite Club With Massive ODI Milestone in India



Kaur also shared a video of her father cutting a cake. While the exact amount spent by her is not known yet, the price of a Range Rover Velar in India starts at ₹83 lakh (ex-showroom).

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar too, appreciated Kaur for achievement. “Proud of you girl!” singer Neha Kakkar commented, while her brother, singer Tony Kakkar said ‘many congratulations’. Television actor Reem Shaikh dropped heart emojis on the post.

Avneet Kaur started her career at the age of eight years in 2012, having participated in a dance reality show and went on to pursue acting starring in several television shows since. She’s also set to make her big debut alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddique in Tiku Weds Sheru.