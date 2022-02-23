Mumbai: The Kapoor family is the largest in Bollywood, thus their get-togethers are are extravagant spectacles. Karishma Kapoor‘s place was attended by the entire Kapoor clan, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar’s girlfriend Tara Sutaria, and others. The Kapoors flooded their Instagram handles with pictures from last night. While Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures with Kapoor sisters, mother Neetu Kapoor, and others as they enjoyed a get-together. Bebo and Lolo had reshared the get-together pictures on social media.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor's Son Jeh Turns 1 Today, Actress Shares An Adorable Birthday Post For Her Little One - Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a family picture on her Instagram story featuring the entire Kapoor clan. She wrote, "Ma Familia" along with a red heart emoji. Jab We Met actor's photo was all about bonding, and family time. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor also re-shared the same photo on their respective social media handles.

Take a look at Kapoor’s family photo:

Kareena was stunning in a striped full-sleeved shirt. Her hair was left open to accentuate her face elegantly. Aadar Jain, dressed in a green shirt, was spotted with his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. Tara looked amazing in a gorgeous green tube top. While Neetu Kapoor donned a satin shirt and her daughter Riddhima floral top with black bottoms.

Check these out:

The pictures reveal that it indeed was a lavish affair. The Kapoors get together on regular basis for festival occasions to casual dinner nights. While on the work front, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of Aamir Khan starter Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is slated to release on August 11 of this year. Tara will be seen in the sequels of Ek Villian and Heropanti.

