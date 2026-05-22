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Maa Behen trailer: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durgaa bring chaos, madness, lies, cover-up and more

Maa Behen trailer: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durgaa bring chaos, madness, lies, cover-up and more

The trailer of Maa Behen has finally been released. Starring Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durgaa, and Ravi Kishan, the film promises a chaotic mix of comedy, drama, and madness. The much-awaited entertainer is set to premiere on Netflix on June 4.

Maa Behen Trailer (PC- YouTube)

Maa Behen trailer released: To mark Madhuri Dixit’s 59th birthday on Friday, the makers of “Maa Behen”, a chaotic crime-comedy, announced that the upcoming film will premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on June 4. Along with Madhuri, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durgaa, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. They are joined by Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Premiering on June 4, at the heart of “Maa Behen” is Rekha, a mother who’s already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball, a dead body in her kitchen. With her two daughters, Jaya, the responsible one, and Sushma, the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbours from sniffing out the truth.

An Abundantia Entertainment Production in association with Opening Image Films and directed by Suresh Triveni, who has helmed films such as “Tumhari Sulu” and “Jalsa”.

Watch the trailer of Maa Behen:

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Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment and Producer Vikram Malhotra said: “Maa Behen is the kind of story that hooks you with its audacious premise and stays with you for its emotional truth.”

“Beneath the chaos and the humour, is a deeply human story about family, society and the choices people make to survive in this judgmental world. What excited us as at Abundantia was building a world that feels both wildly entertaining and instantly relatable. And of course, the opportunity to join hands with the amazing Suresh Triveni once again.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India added: “Maa Behen is a truly special addition to our growing library of entertainers – a hilarious comedy full of surprises that begins with laughs and unravels in unexpected, exciting ways.”

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“With director Suresh Triveni’s sensitive gaze and his ability to build characters with real depth, the film brings together the incredible trio of Madhuri Dixit, Tripti Dimri, and Dharna Durga, along with our beloved Ravi Kishan, in never-seen-before roles.”

(With inputs from IANS)

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