Maa Behen Twitter review: Madhuri Dixit shines in Netflix’s female-led family drama, check netizens’ reaction

Maa Behen Twitter review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga impress the audience with its dark comedy on patriarchy that has everyone talking. Check reactions.

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Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga in Maa Behen (PC-Instagram)

Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan, premiered on Netflix on June 4 and has quickly become a talking point on social media. Directed by Tumhari Sulu filmmaker Suresh Triveni, the dark comedy-drama is receiving praise for its powerful female-led narrative, sharp social commentary, and entertaining blend of humour and chaos. Early reactions suggest that viewers are particularly impressed by the performances of Madhuri, Triptii, and debutant Dharna. Many have praised the film for tackling patriarchy through the story of a mother and her daughters who channel their anger into challenging societal norms. One viewer called it “a masterpiece wrapped in non-stop humour,” while another wrote that the film brilliantly captures how gossip can shape a woman’s identity and reputation.

Madhuri Dixit’s performance as Rekha has emerged as a major highlight, with fans applauding her emotional depth, screen presence, and ability to bring warmth and strength to the character. Several social media users have also praised the chemistry between the cast and the film’s balance of comedy and social messaging.

A social media user wrote, “Just finished Maa Behen & my heart is so full. It quietly walks into your heart. Madhuri as Rekha is pure warmth, strength & Magic….bilkul garda uda diye Tripti as Jaya & Dharna as Sushma so effortless & natural.”

Another user said, “#MaaBehen works because it understands gossip. A rumour becomes truth. A flaw becomes a scandal. A woman becomes a story. @MadhuriDixit ’s Rekha carries that pain with such grace.”

One of the fans wrote, “Male actors working with actresses half their age (zero chemistry, not working still) #MadhuriDixit from #AajaNachle to #MaaBehen unusual pairing still makes it work can create chemistry with every male or female that is something commendable”

Praising Madhuri Dixit’s work in the film, a internet user said, “Decades into her career and still setting the benchmark. Madhuri Dixit delivers yet another exceptional performance in #MaaBehen, proving why she remains one of the finest talents in Indian cinema.”

Check Twitter review of Maa Behen:

Just finished watching #Maabehen on Netflix and man what a stellar performance by legendary #MadhuriDixit ,Tripti and Dharna it is seriously a must Watch and the Satire is for real and for those single women who have to go through society Judging daily — sagar (@rvavs) June 5, 2026

Male actors working with actresses half their age (zero chemistry,not working still‍♀️)#MadhuriDixit from #AajaNachle to #MaaBehen unusual pairing still makes it work can create chemistry with each and everyone male or female that is something commendable pic.twitter.com/k0JxoogXWP — madhuri_stanaccount❤️ (@sobhamdfan) June 5, 2026

Just watched #MaaBehen on #NetflixIndia N what a blast! Had me laughing non-stop!

Sweet #MadhuriDixit Ji, you were absolutely fantastic Your smile, expressions, n screen presence are pure magic! ✨❤️

Loved every minute!

Love u Rekha ji. @MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/39dqof0GmE — SoSweetMadhuriJi ❤ (@SoSweetMadhuriG) June 5, 2026

Watched it yesterday, I enjoyed my time. So chaotic and funny throughout. #MaaBehen https://t.co/fxQE8mUuP0 — Jyoti‍ (@unjoeyy) June 5, 2026

Just finished #MaaBehen & my heart is so full❤️It quietly walks into your heart. @MadhuriDixit as Rekha is pure warmth, strength & Magic….bilkul garda uda diye! Tripti as Jaya & Dharna as Sushma so effortless & natural. — Ishita Jain (@ishijain14) June 4, 2026

Male actors working with actresses half their age (zero chemistry,not working still‍♀️)#MadhuriDixit from #AajaNachle to #MaaBehen unusual pairing still makes it work can create chemistry with each and everyone male or female that is something commendable pic.twitter.com/k0JxoogXWP — madhuri_stanaccount❤️ (@sobhamdfan) June 5, 2026

Overall, Maa Behen appears to have struck a chord with audiences, who are calling it an engaging, thought-provoking, and entertaining watch that combines family drama, dark comedy, and a strong feminist message.