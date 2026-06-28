Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 10: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s starrer becomes her highest-grossing female-led film, worldwide total reaches Rs…

Maa Inti Bangaaram continues to enjoy a solid run at the box office. After a strong Day 9, all eyes are now on its Day 10 performance as Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s comedy action movie heads towards another impressive milestone. Here’s everything you need to know.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 10 (PC: IMDb)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram is showing excellent staying power at the box office. After opening on a positive note, the film has managed to maintain steady collections through its second week, thanks to favourable word of mouth and strong weekend response. The film has also achieved a major career milestone for Samantha. It is now her highest-grossing female-led film. That achievement reflects not only the film’s commercial success but also the audience’s support for women-led Telugu cinema. Here’s a look at Maa Inti Bangaaram’s box office performance and overall earnings.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 9

Maa Inti Bangaaram registered another impressive jump on Day 9 as weekend audiences returned to cinemas. Maa Inti Bangaaram Day 9 collected Rs 4.90 crore which represented a 12.6% growth from its previous day which brings total India gross collections to Rs 49.72 crore, as per Sacnilk. On Day 9, the movie recorded an overall occupancy of 42.94%, with 21.92% occupancy in the morning shows, 41.00% in the afternoon, 42.15% in the evening, and 46.85% in the night shows. Maa Inti Bangaaram has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 71.57 crore. Its India Gross collection stands Rs 49.72 crore and overseas collection is Rs 21.85 crore.

The strong overseas performance has also contributed significantly to the overall total. The positive trend suggests that the film has managed to hold well despite competition at the box office from movies like Cocktail 2 and Welcome to the Jungle.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 10 prediction

Maa Inti Bangaaram is expected to benefit from the Sunday holiday, which usually brings higher auidence compared to weekdays. Based on the current trend and advance bookings, Maa Inti Bangaaram is expected to collect around Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore on Day 10 if evening and night shows perform as expected.

“As of Day 10, Maa Inti Bangaaram is currently running across 710 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.85 crore (numbers still coming in) today”, according to Sacnilk. This would further strengthen its second-weekend total and keep the film on track for an excellent theatrical run.

Maa Inti Bangaaram becomes Samantha’s highest-grossing female-led film

One of the biggest achievements of Maa Inti Bangaaram is that it has become Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s highest-grossing female-led film. The film has comfortably crossed the lifetime collections of her previous solo-led projects and has emerged as a landmark success in her career. It has also recorded the biggest opening and strongest weekend for a Samantha-led solo release, proving her box office appeal remains strong.

With positive audience response and steady collections, the film is expected to continue its successful run over the coming days.