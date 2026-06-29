Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 11: Can Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film stay strong in week 2?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram is maintaining a steady run at the box office. After a strong second weekend, the action drama is now aiming for another milestone as it enters Day 11.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 11 (PC: Twitter)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Backed by positive word of mouth and a solid second weekend, the action drama has managed to hold its ground despite new competition in cinemas. Audiences have continued to turn up for the film, helping it post consistent numbers both in India and overseas. The film has already emerged as one of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s biggest commercial successes in recent years and has received a strong response across Telugu-speaking regions. As the film is now in its second week, let’s see whether it can maintain its momentum and move closer to another major box office milestone.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 10

Maa Inti Bangaaram enjoyed another productive day at the ticket windows on its second Sunday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 5.30 crore net in India on Day 10, taking its total India net collection to approximately Rs 48.25 crore and India gross stands at Rs 55.86 crore.

The overall occupancy of Maa Inti Bangaaram on Day 10 was 46.9% with 27.3% morning shows, 56.2% afternoon shows, 58.4% evening shows, and 33.6% night shows. Strong occupancy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, led with a steady overseas performance, has helped the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer continue its successful run.

According to Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 78.71 crore and overseas collection Rs 22.8 crore, as of June 29, 2026.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 11 prediction

As Maa Inti Bangaaram enters its second week, collections are expected to witness the usual weekday decline. As per Sacnilk, Day 11 has collected Rs 0.17 crore as of now (numbers still coming in). However, trade trackers believe Maa Inti Bangaaram could collect between Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore net in India if it maintains steady occupancy throughout the day.

If evening and night shows perform well, the action drama is likely to edge closer to Rs 80 crore worldwide mark before the end of the day. The coming weekdays will be crucial in determining the film’s long-term theatrical run before new releases arrive.

Records broken by Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram has already achieved several notable milestones during its box office journey. The film has become Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s biggest solo opening at the box office, reinforcing her ability to draw audiences as the lead star.

Another significant achievement came on Day 10 when the film surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Arundhati (2009), starring Anushka Shetty. The milestone marks an important achievement for Samantha’s career and further strengthens the film’s position among the year’s successful Telugu releases.

If the film continues to hold well during the weekdays, it could easily cross Rs 80 crore worldwide mark before entering its third weekend.