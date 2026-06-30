Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 12: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film becomes highest-grossing Telugu woman-led blockbuster, crosses Rs 80 crore worldwide

Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its impressive run at the box office. After a stable Day 11, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action drama is expected to hold well on Day 12 while celebrating another major milestone by overtaking Arundhati as the highest-grossing Telugu woman-led film.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Maa Inti Bangaaram and Anushka Shetty in Arundhati (PC: IMDb)

Very few films manage to maintain momentum once the opening weekend excitement settles, but Maa Inti Bangaaram is proving to be one of those rare exceptions. Backed by positive word of mouth and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s widely praised performance, the film has continued to attract audiences even as it enters its second week in cinemas. The action entertainer has already achieved several milestones since its release and has now added another feather to its cap by becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film led by a female actor. While weekday collections have naturally slowed compared to the weekend, the film is still showing good signs at the box office.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 11

Maa Inti Bangaaram collected an estimated Rs 1.60 crore net in India on Day 11 (second Monday) and its overall India net collection has officially crossed Rs 50 crore mark, according to Sacnilk. Maa Inti Bangaaram has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 80.87 crore as of now. The drop was expected after the film enjoyed a strong second weekend, but the collections indicate that it is still holding well in theatres.

The overall occupancy was 19.34%, which includes 14% morning shows, 21.3% afternoon shows, 21.5% evening shows, and 18.1% night shows, reports Sacnilk. The film has benefited from consistent audience support, particularly in the Telugu states, where occupancy has remained encouraging despite entering its second week.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 12 prediction

Based on its weekday trend, Maa Inti Bangaaram is expected to collect around Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore net on Day 12. If the film remains stable during the rest of the week, it might attract the audience over the coming weekend. As of now, according to Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram is currently running across 985 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.26 crore (numbers still coming in – June 30, 2026).

Maa Inti Bangaaram beats Arundhati: Becomes highest-grossing Telugu woman-led movie

One of the biggest achievements for Maa Inti Bangaaram has come beyond its daily collections. According to Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram has earned worldwide collections of Rs 80.87 crore as of now. Which means it officially surpassed the Rs 70 crore lifetime earnings of the 2009 cult classic Arundhati starring Anushka Shetty to become the highest-grossing solo women-led Telugu film in Tollywood.

The milestone marks an important moment for Telugu cinema, highlighting the growing commercial potential of women-led films. Samantha’s performance has received widespread appreciation, while director Nandini Reddy has also been praised for presenting an emotional story with commercial appeal.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is enjoying a successful run not only in India but also overseas, with its worldwide earnings continuing to climb during the second week. Even though weekday collections have slowed compared to its opening weekend, the film continues to add to its impressive total.