Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action film sees big Sunday boost, set to achieve Rs 50 crore mark

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest action drama maintains its momentum at the box office, showing consistent growth through the weekend. Strong audience response and improving occupancy have helped the film edge closer to an important financial milestone.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection (PC: IMDb)

Telugu superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram continued its strong run at the box office with a solid performance on its first Sunday. The action family drama, which released on June 19, showed clear growth in audience turnout over the weekend. After a steady start, the film picked up momentum through word of mouth and family audience support. By the end of its opening weekend, the film has managed to cross an important early milestone and is now steadily moving towards a bigger target at the global box office. The film’s emotional storyline and strong regional response have helped it stay consistent across all three days.

How much did Maa Inti Bangaaram collect on day 3?

According to Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected Rs 10.10 crore net in India on its third day, showing a strong 32 percent jump compared to Saturday’s Rs 7.65 crore. The Sunday surge helped the film finish its opening weekend on a high note.

With this, the total India net collection has reached Rs 23.10 crore. The India gross collection stands at Rs 26.69 crore after three days. The film has clearly benefited from growing audience interest over the weekend, especially in Telugu-speaking regions where occupancy remained strong.

What was the occupancy like on Sunday?

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 66.87 percent on Sunday across India. Morning shows opened at 45.92 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows saw a major jump to 79.31 percent. Evening shows turned out to be the strongest with 80.69 percent occupancy, showing peak audience turnout during prime hours. Night shows remained steady at 61.54 percent. The film was screened across 2,965 shows nationwide, reflecting strong demand in theatres.

How did Telugu version perform compared to other languages?

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s success. It alone earned Rs 9.50 crore net on Day 3 with a strong 60 percent occupancy across 2,341 shows. The Tamil version added Rs 0.60 crore net on the same day with 24 percent occupancy across 624 shows. While the Tamil market response is relatively modest, the Telugu belt continues to drive the film’s overall performance.

Has the film performed well overseas?

Yes, Maa Inti Bangaaram has also shown decent performance in international markets. On Day 3, the film collected around Rs 4 crore gross overseas. This takes the total overseas gross to Rs 15.10 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 41.79 crore. With steady momentum, the film is expected to move closer to the Rs 50 crore global mark in the coming days.

What is Maa Inti Bangaaram about?

The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Swarna, a woman who enters a traditional family after marriage but struggles to gain acceptance. Her life takes a dramatic turn when a dangerous secret from her past returns.

To protect her new family, even as they doubt her, she is forced to fight hidden battles while keeping her identity concealed. The film blends action, emotion and family drama, giving Samantha a strong comeback role. Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale and Gautami in key roles.

What do the day 3 numbers indicate?

The Sunday performance shows clear audience growth and strong word of mouth. With occupancy peaking above 80 percent in evening shows, the film has demonstrated solid pull in theatres. If the trend continues during weekdays, Maa Inti Bangaaram could comfortably cross major milestones and maintain a stable run at the box office.