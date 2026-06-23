Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action drama witnesses giant dip after strong weekend, earns Rs…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram faced its first major weekday test as collections dipped significantly on Day 4. Despite a strong weekend run, the action drama now looks to maintain momentum in the coming days.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection (PC: IMDb)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s latest action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram continues to attract audiences despite facing its first weekday test at the box office. After enjoying a strong opening weekend and generating positive word-of-mouth among moviegoers, the film witnessed a noticeable decline in collections on Monday. Such drops are common after a busy weekend run, especially for films that open strongly on Friday and build momentum over Saturday and Sunday. Even with the dip, the movie has managed to maintain a respectable pace at ticket counters and remains one of the notable Telugu releases currently running in theatres.

How much did Maa Inti Bangaaram earn on Day 4?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected an estimated Rs 4.10 crore net in India on its fourth day. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 27.20 crore. The film had opened with Rs 5.35 crore on Friday before showing significant growth over the weekend. Collections jumped to Rs 7.65 crore on Saturday and further increased to ₹10.10 crore on Sunday.

While Monday’s earnings were considerably lower compared to Sunday, the drop was expected as the film entered regular working days. Despite this slowdown, the overall four-day performance remains encouraging for the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer.

India and worldwide collection update

The film’s box office journey remains strong when looking at its overall figures. As per Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram has earned a total India gross collection of approximately Rs 31.44 crore after four days.

The movie has also received support from overseas audiences. On Day 4 alone, it reportedly collected around ₹1 crore from international markets. This takes its total overseas gross collection to Rs 14.60 crore. Combining domestic and international earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached an impressive Rs 46.04 crore within just four days of release.

What was the occupancy on Day 4?

The Telugu version of Maa Inti Bangaaram recorded an overall occupancy of 33.82% on Monday across 2,768 shows. The film started the day with a morning occupancy of 19.62%. Footfalls improved during the afternoon as occupancy climbed to 34.08%. Evening shows witnessed further growth at 37.92%, while night shows performed the best with 40.54% occupancy. The steady rise throughout the day suggests that audience interest remained healthy despite the weekday decline in collections.

The positive word of mouth for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film

One of the major reasons behind the film’s performance has been the positive reception for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s role. Viewers have appreciated her screen presence and action-packed performance. The film is directed by Nandini Reddy and marks another collaboration between the filmmaker and Samantha after their previous successful projects including Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019). The supporting cast includes Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi and Manjusha Mukkavilli.

Can Maa Inti Bangaaram maintain its pace during the week?

The coming weekdays will be important for Maa Inti Bangaaram. Although Monday collections witnessed a sharp fall compared to Sunday, the film has already built a solid foundation through its opening weekend. If audience interest remains stable and word-of-mouth continues to support the film, it could maintain a healthy run until the next major release arrives in theatres.