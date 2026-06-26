Maa Inti Bangaaram box office day 8: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film maintains steady run, inches closer to Rs 60 crore globally

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram has ended its first week on a positive note at the box office. After a slight jump in collections on day 7, the film is now aiming to carry that momentum into its second weekend.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Diganth Manchale in Maa Inti Bangaaram (PC: IMDb)

A film’s first week often decides how long it can stay in cinemas, and Maa Inti Bangaaram has managed to finish that crucial phase with good numbers. Led by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the action-family drama has continued to attract audiences despite the usual weekday slowdown, giving the makers plenty to celebrate. After a blockbuster opening and enjoying a strong weekend, the film witnessed the expected dip during the working weekdays. Its decent performance so far gives a hope that the second weekend could give the film another boost and help it cross a significant worldwide milestone in the coming week. Here’s a look at how much Maa Inti Bangaaram has earned so far.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 7

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram earned an estimated Rs 2.65 crore (India net) on Day 7, highlighting a 6% increase over its Day 6 collection of Rs 2.50 crore. The film completed its first week with approx. Rs 35 crore India net, while its worldwide gross inching closer to Rs 60 crore. The slight growth on Thursday is a positive sign, especially after the usual weekday decline.

On Day 7, Maa Inti Bangaaram recorded an overall occupancy of 25.46%, with 16.62% in the morning shows, 22.08% in the afternoon, 26.54% in the evening, and a strong 35.08% occupancy during the night shows.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 8 prediction

Based on the film’s current trend, trade analysts expect Maa Inti Bangaaram to remain steady on its second Friday and is expected to collect around Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore (India net), pushing its worldwide total beyond Rs 60 crore. As of now, Maa Inti Bangaaram has earned around Rs 2.98 crore at the box office (numbers still coming in), according to Sacnilk.

The coming second weekend will be crucial for the film’s long-term box office run. Positive word of mouth and family audiences could help maintain healthy occupancy.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office week 1 performance

Completing the first week with Rs 35.85 crore India net is an encouraging result for the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-led film Maa Inti Bangaaram. The movie performed particularly well over its opening weekend before settling into a stable weekday run.

The worldwide gross of Rs 59.53 crore (India Gross: Rs 41.43 crore and Overseas: Rs 18.10 crore) also reflects the film’s strong overseas support and steady domestic performance. It has already emerged as one of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s strongest solo theatrical outings, proving that female-led commercial films can continue to draw audiences when backed by positive word of mouth.