Maa Inti Bangaram box office collection day 1: Samantha’s comeback roars as film opens in double digits globally, beats Oh! Baby and Shaakuntalam

Maa Inti Bangaram has started its theatrical run on a positive note. Led by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film recorded a strong opening day at the box office and crossed the Rs 10 crore mark worldwide.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Maa Inti Bangaaram (PC: IMDb)

Maa Inti Bangaram has finally arrived in cinemas, and the film has made a solid start at the box office. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s comeback film generated considerable buzz before release, helped by strong advance bookings and encouraging word of mouth. Now, the first-day numbers are in, and they suggest that audiences were eager to watch the actress return to the big screen. The opening day performance has given Maa Inti Bangaram a strong platform heading into the weekend. While the real test begins over the next few days, the early signs are certainly encouraging the makers.

How much did Maa Inti Bangaram earn on day 1?

Maa Inti Bangaram earned approximately Rs 5.35 crore in India on its opening day, marking a promising start for the action-family entertainer. The overall occupancy was at 39.12%, with morning 26.15%, afternoon 36.15%, evening 40.15%, and night 51.38%, according to Sacnilk.

The film benefited from strong pre-release buzz, particularly among Samantha Ruth Prabhu’ s fans, who had been waiting to see her headline a major Telugu release once again. Before release, the film had already generated impressive overseas advance bookings, especially in North America.

Maa Inti Bangaram worldwide collection

The worldwide gross collection of Maa Inti Bangaram stands at around Rs 10.7 crore after Day 1, according to Sacnilk. This figure includes earnings from both domestic and overseas markets. Internationally, the film received a great response, with overseas markets contributing to the opening-day total. Prior to release, the film had crossed the USD 300,000 mark in advance sales.

Worldwide Gross: Approximately Rs 10.70 crore

India Net Collection: Around Rs 5.35 crore

Overseas collection: Approximately Rs 4.50 crore

Records broken by Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram

The biggest talking point surrounding the film’s opening is its performance among recent female-led Telugu releases. Maa Inti Bangaram surpassed Oh! Baby and Yashoda’s domestic day 1 net of Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 3.06 crores (approximately) by collecting Rs 5.35 crores net in India. It also completely outperformed Shaakuntalam, which failed to hit double digits globally even after four days.

The opening-day collection has placed Maa Inti Bangaram among the strongest starts for a woman-centric Telugu film in recent years. Audience reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter) have highlighted her screen presence and performance as major strengths of the film.

If Maa Inti Bangaram holds strong over the weekend, it could rank among Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s biggest box office hits.