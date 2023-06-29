Home

What is The Controversy Around Vadivelu’s Movie ‘Maamannan’?

Maamannan controversy involves a legal dispute between the producer of another film called Angel and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

What is The Controversy Around Vadivelu Starrer 'Maamannan'?

Maamannan is a Tamil-language political thriller film written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and Udhayanidhi himself. Director Mari Selvaraj revealed that the story of Maamannan is based on a real-life incident that he witnessed after the release of Paraiyerum Perumal. He said that the entire story is based on the core subject of the issue faced in society.

Maamannan has been released today, June 29. However, the film has been making headlines. The controversy surrounding Maamannan involves a legal dispute between the producer of another film called Angel and Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the star and producer of Maamannan. The producer of Angel, Ramasaravanan, claimed that he had entered into an oral agreement with Stalin in 2018 for him to act in his movie and had paid an advance of Rs 30 lakhs (Indian currency) as part of his total remuneration of Rs 1.25 crore. According to Ramasaravanan, the filming of Angel was underway in multiple locations, including Chennai and Fiji, but it could not be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Stalin’s subsequent involvement in politics as a minister. Ramasaravanan approached the court after Stalin publicly announced that Maamannan would be his last movie, indicating that he would not act in films anymore.

Ramasaravanan informed the court that he had already spent Rs 13 crore on Angel and that 80% of the film’s work was completed. He expressed concerns that if Angel doesn’t get released, he would suffer a loss of Rs 25 crore. As a result, Ramasaravanan requested the court’s intervention in the matter.

The Madras High Court refused to grant an interim injunction to stay the release of Maamannan and cited the non-joinder of proper parties as the reason. The court also scheduled a separate hearing on a petition seeking direction from the court for Stalin to offer his time and cooperation to complete the movie Angel.

