Anupamaa: In the latest episode Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly was insulted by her daughter Pakhi aka Muskan Bamne which enraged Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna. Anuj tells Anupama never ever to visit the Shah house again. Samar aka Sagar Parekh decides to stay at the Kapadia house along with Anupama. Anupama invites everyone at the Shah house to celebrate Rakshabandhan. Pakhi aka Muskan Bamne gets excited to go to the Kapadia house but Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey stops her.

Anupama-Pakhi Face-off at Kapadia House

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Kinjal, Kavya, Bapuji and mamaji arrive at the Kapadia house to celebrate Rakshabandhan. Anupama is elated to see everyone around on the festive occasion but loses her cool as soon as she sees Pakhi. Recalling how her own daughter insulted her, Anupama tells her just because she is allowed in the house doesn’t mean she has been forgiven. She tells Pakhi that she is always welcome at the Kapadia house as a a mother she can’t forget how badly her own daughter misbehaved with her. Anupama says that Pakhi has treated her mother worse than a garbage bin. Also Read - Paras Kalnawat Breaks Silence on Ex-Girlfriend Uorfi Javed's 'Possessive' Remark, 'If I Have a Problem...'

Vanraj Curses Anupama-Anuj

Vanraj gets angry as he is heartbroken after everyone leaves him alone in the Shah house to celebrate Rakshabandhan with Anupama and Anuj. Vanraj blames Anupama and Anuj for ruining his happiness and curses them. When everyone is back at the Shah house, they are taunted by Vanraj. Meanwhile, Ankush and Barkha try to take advantage of Anuj’s illness. Anuj knew about Barkha and Ankush’s bankruptcy, but Anu does not know their truth. The two attempt to take advantage of the situation and throw Anuj-Anupama out of the Kapadia house. What will happen next?

