Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat’s exit from Anupamaa came as a huge shocker to his fans. The actor who played Samar Shah in the daily soap for two years is no more a part of Anupamaa. Paras’s contract was terminated by the makers of the show because he signed the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on a rival TV channel. Sagar Parekh, who happens to be the real-life friend of Paras has now been finalised to play Samar in the family-drama. Sagar has already shot for a few portions in Anupamaa. Sagar, in his recent interaction with ETimes told, “Anupamaa is a popular show and Samar’s character is important because he is the only dutiful son and support system of Anupama in the show. I am feeling a lot of pressure and a bit nervous too because Paras who is a friend in real life, has played it so well. Entering an existing show is always a task. Also, I am new to the entire team. But I am excited and looking forward to breaking the ice with my co-actors.”Also Read - Anupamaa: Suvansh Dhar to Replace Paras Kalnawat as Samar in Rupali Ganguli-Gaurav Khanna Starrer Show?

Sagar opened up on his scenes with Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role and stated, “I have shot with Rupali madam and she has helped me a lot on the set. I did not get time to watch the show earlier, but now I have watched Samar’s role closely. My family watches the show, so they also keep telling me about the character and how he has many shades to play. Of course, I don’t have to do the same thing and I will bring my own abilities and talent to the role.” Also Read - Samar Leaves Anupamaa, Pens Emotional Insta Post. Heartbroken Fans Say, 'Show Lost Its Charm' Sagar has been part of TV shows such as Fanaa: Ishq Main Marjawan, Internet Wala Love and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey Reacts to Paras Kalanawat Aka Samar Shah's 'Breach of Contract' For more updates on Anupamaa and Sagar Parekh, check out this space at India.com.