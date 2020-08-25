Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and since then he has been visiting Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai for his preliminary treatment with his sister Priya and wife Maanayata Dutt, who recently returned from Dubai where she was stuck with their children due to the lockdown. There are reports doing rounds on the internet that the actor would be flying either to the US for his lung cancer treatment. He has recently got a 5-year visa for the US on medical grounds. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Gets 5-Year US Visa, Soon to Head New York For Lung Cancer Treatment

Maanayata Dutt, on Monday morning, took to social media to write an emotional note for her family. She prays for Sanju's health and asks God to protect them. "Sands are shifting…. God…protect your peace…answer your prayers #love #grace #positivity #dutts #ganpatibappamorya #beautifullife #thankyougod", wrote Maanayata. She shared a picture of their kids Shahraan and Iqra.



A source revealed Mid-Day, “Sanju had applied for the visa as soon as he learnt of the diagnosis. However, initially, it wasn’t easy to get the clearance since the actor was among those convicted in the 1993 Bombay blasts. Fortunately, one of his close friends helped the actor secure a five-year visa on medical grounds. He is expected to fly to New York with Maanayata and Priya, where he will pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre.”

Sanjay Dutt will soon be headed to New York for further treatment in Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre where his mother Nargis Dutt was reportedly admitted between 1980 and 1981. Maanayata Dutt, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt are expected to travel to New York during his treatment and actor’s daughter Trishala already stays in NY. The source adds, “Sanju was considering travelling to Singapore if the US plan did not materialise. Thankfully, everything has worked out swiftly, and he is expected to leave at the earliest.”

We wish for his speedy recovery!