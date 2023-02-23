Home

Maanvi Gagroo was recently left blushing in dreamy wedding pictures as she tied the knot with Kumar Varun. See photos

Manvi Gagroo Blushes in Dreamy Wedding Pics: The wedding season is on its full swing and Bollywood celebs are also commencing their journey of companionship. After Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad’s marriage, Maanvi Gagroo has also joined the league. The actor had earlier announced her engagement by posting a picture of her ring from her vacation and captioned it as, “So this happened #Engaged ❤️.” She also dropped a romantic picture on Valentine’s Day and wrote, “Found my lobster #HappyValentinesDay ❤️.” The Four More Shots Please! actor got married to her beau Kumar Varun and shared a series of pictures.

CHECK OUT MAANVI GAGROO’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo)

MAANVI GAGROO DAZZLES AS THE PERFECT INDIAN BRIDE

Maanvi captioned her post as “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi”. She donned a red embroidered saree with a matching veil for the wedding ceremony. The actor paired her look with polki diamond jewellery including a simple maang tika. Maanvi kept her hair loose while Varun wore an ivory sherwani with white pants and a pearl necklace.

MAANVI GAGROO GETS BEST WISHES FROM B-TOWN CELEBS

Sriti Jha commented on the wedding post and wrote, “Pyaar ki jeet hui hai aaj.” While Jitendra Kumar wrote, “Congrats to both of you❤️.” Aahana Kumra commented, “Sending you massive love @maanvigagroo and @randomvarun ♾️❤️.” While Manvi’s Four More Shots Please! co-star Sayani Gupta wrote, “Woohoooo babyyyyy and baby’s babyyyy @maanvigagroo @randomvarun ❤️❤️ I love you so much!.” Mouni Roy congratulated the couple by captioning her post as “Wish you both the happiest most prosperous journey ahead ❤️.”

Maanvi has worked in series like Triplings and Pitchers. She has also acted in films like Ujda Chaman (2019)’ and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020).

