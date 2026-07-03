‘Maar denge’: Raakh actor Akash Makhija reveals receiving hate messages after playing Babu | Exclusive

Akash Makhija's performance as Babu in Raakh has left audiences so disturbed that many now associate him with the menacing character in real life. In an exclusive interview with india.com, the actor revealed getting hate messages.

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Akash Makhija in Raakh (PC-Instagram)

Actor Akash Makhija has been earning widespread recognition for his intense performance as Babu in the Prime Video series Raakh. His portrayal of the dark character was so compelling that it provoked genuine hatred from the audience, a massive win for the actor, as it proves just how convincingly he brought the role to life. Through piercing expressions and precise body language, Makhija made the character feel chillingly real. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, the actor revealed that his performance was so impactful that he has even been receiving hate messages in his social media DMs from viewers who struggled to separate the actor from the character.

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Akash opened up about the intense reactions he has received since the show’s release. Asked if he had faced threats from the public, the actor admitted that while he doesn’t believe anyone genuinely wants to harm him, some of the messages have been shocking. “I don’t believe that someone would want to kill me, but then there are random messages on Instagram, Kahin dikh mat jaana, maar denge, and then, you know, some people would come and just randomly abuse and run away. And, you know, I mean this is, but I understand they’re right now watching the show and it’s impacting them that much. Maybe they don’t feel the same after an hour or something. But, you know, right now social media is such that everyone just wants to put it out there. Everyone just wants to express right away because it’s very convenient. So people just do that and we also understand, okay, you know, maybe they are in the middle of that world right now, that’s the reason they are typing this way”, Makhija told us.

Akash also recalled several amusing encounters that proved just how deeply Babu had affected audiences. He recalled, “One woman messaged me saying, ‘Mera bacha nahi sota hai toh main usko aapka photo dikha deti hoon, phir woh so jaata hai.’ The other day, I was eating a Frankie outside Mithibai College when a lady saw me and said, ‘Arre baap re, baap re.’ She genuinely thought I was Babu. Today, someone came for a selfie and was literally shaking. I asked him, ‘Why are you shaking?’ He replied, ‘Darr lag raha hai.’ I said, ‘Come on, bro, relax!'”

The actor also revealed that the most surprising reaction came from his own wife Roshni, who struggled to separate him from the terrifying character after watching the series. “On the second day after the show released, my wife was watching the last episode. When I entered the room, she was crying. I started recording her, thinking I’d capture her first review. But she couldn’t disassociate me from the character. The video I posted is an edited version – I can’t even share what she actually said then. That’s when I realised, if this is my wife’s reaction, someone who knows me so well, imagine how the audience would react. Thankfully, she knows who I am in real life, so everything was fine after that.”

For Akash Makhija, the overwhelming reactions, whether fearful, emotional or hateful, have become proof that his performance as Babu has left a lasting impression on viewers. Sometimes, being hated for a character is the biggest compliment an actor can receive.

On the other side, Makhija is also seen playing the character Gobind in the TVF and Prime Video comedy-drama series Gram Chikitsalay season 1 and 2. He plays an adorable, simple, and incredibly lovable rural character. Audiences on social media have affectionately dubbed him the “Pookie” of the show.