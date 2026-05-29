Maatrubhumi first review: Subhash Ghai calls it a touching story after Salman Khan hosts special screening for Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya and others

Subhash Ghai has shared his early reaction to Maatrubhumi after attending a special screening hosted by Salman Khan, where several well-known filmmakers gathered for the film’s first industry viewing.

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Salman Khan hosts special screening of Maatrubhumi (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi has started building buzz even before its official release after receiving its first industry reaction. The film has already caught attention due to its theme, production scale and the strong emotional response it has generated from early viewers. A recent private screening brought several well-known filmmakers together, and the first feedback has now added momentum to the project’s growing curiosity among audiences.

What did Subhash Ghai say about Maatrubhumi?

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared his early impressions after watching a rough cut of Maatrubhumi. He described the film as a “must-watch” and appreciated its emotional depth. Ghai also posted about the screening experience on social media, where he highlighted the presence of several respected industry names.

In his words, he wrote, “So beautiful to see my favourite directors together@food square today to watch a rough cut of an Apoorva Lakhia film MAATRUBHUMI@ starring #salman khan based on a warm story of Indo-China soldiers with their respective emotions for their nations n families. A must-watch film.” His reaction marks the first official industry feedback on the film ahead of release.

See Subhash Ghai’s reaction to Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi here

so beautiful to see my favourite directors together@food square today to watch a rough cut of a Apoorva lakhiya film MATRI BHUMI@ starring #salman khan based on a warm story of indo china soldiers with their respective emotions for their nations n families. A must watch film. pic.twitter.com/i7TP2VnDnq — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 28, 2026

Who attended the special screening?

The private screening brought together several prominent filmmakers and industry personalities. Among those present were Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, Riteish Deshmukh, David Dhawan, Chitrangda Singh and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The gathering created a strong industry moment as multiple creative voices watched the film together before its release. A group photo shared by Subhash Ghai further highlighted the informal yet significant nature of the screening event.

What is Maatrubhumi about?

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi is inspired by real-life tensions along the India-China border, particularly the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The film focuses on soldiers and their emotional journeys while serving the nation, blending personal sacrifice with national duty. The project was earlier announced under the title Battle of Galwan but was later renamed Maatrubhumi. The change was made to give the film a broader emotional identity and avoid limiting it to a single incident.

Why did the film face controversy and delay?

The teaser of the film sparked debate after a Chinese media outlet criticised its portrayal of real events. The controversy drew attention internationally, although India’s Ministry of External Affairs clarified that it had no involvement in the film. Alongside this, the project also faced production delays. Initially scheduled for release on April 17, 2026, the film was postponed due to additional patch work and post-production needs. Reports suggested that some scenes were reshot to improve the final output.

What challenges did Salman Khan face during shooting?

Salman Khan has spoken about the difficult shooting conditions in Ladakh, where the film was extensively shot. He described the experience as physically demanding due to freezing temperatures and high altitude locations. The role also required intense action preparation and training, making it one of the more challenging projects of his career.