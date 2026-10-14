Mad Sandhu murder case: Key accused Jobanpreet arrested in Mumbai, 3 pistols, and 11 cartridges recovered

The investigation into Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu’s murder has taken a fresh turn. Punjab Police have arrested key accused Jobanpreet in Mumbai and recovered three pistols, five magazines and 11 cartridges. Here’s what we know so far.

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Mad Sandhu (PC: Instagram)

The murder of Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu shocked his followers earlier this month. Known for his makeup content and outspoken views on LGBTQ+ issues, the influencer had built a following on social media and also appeared in Punjabi entertainment projects. His death in a shooting in Amritsar on October 3, 2026, led to an investigation involving multiple police teams. Now, investigators have made another significant breakthrough in the case. A key accused has been arrested in Mumbai, and weapons and ammunition have been recovered. The latest development has also brought the alleged movement of weapons, financial support and a wider network under the police scanner.

Mad Sandhu murder case: Key accused arrested in Mumbai

Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence team in Jalandhar, working with the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), arrested Jobanpreet in Mumbai on October 14, 2026 (Wednesday). Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced the development, confirming that three pistols, five magazines and 11 cartridges had been recovered during the operation.

Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav shared on X, “In a major breakthrough in the Mad Sandhu murder case, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, in coordination with Mumbai ATS, apprehends key accused Jobanpreet from #Mumbai and recovers 3 pistols, 5 magazines and 11 cartridges.”

In a major breakthrough in the Mad Sandhu murder case, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, in coordination with Mumbai ATS, apprehends key accused Jobanpreet from #Mumbai and recovers 3 pistols, 5 magazines and 11 cartridges. Preliminary investigation reveals his role in the movement of weapons, financing and logistical support to the shooters at the behest of foreign-based handlers. He confesses his involvement in three firing incidents linked to extortion in #TarnTaran district. Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network and establish its backward and forward linkages. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in dismantling organised crime and gangster networks, bringing perpetrators to justice and safeguarding peace, security and public safety across Punjab. — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 14, 2026

He further shared, “Preliminary investigation reveals his role in the movement of weapons, financing and logistical support to the shooters at the behest of foreign-based handlers. He confesses his involvement in three firing incidents linked to extortion in #TarnTaran district.”

The DGP also said the accused had confessed to his alleged involvement in three firing incidents linked to extortion in Tarn Taran district. These claims form part of the ongoing investigation and have yet to be established through court proceedings.