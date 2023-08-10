Home

Entertainment

Made in Heaven 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Made in Heaven 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Made in Heaven 2 has been leaked online for HD download on Tamilrockers. The web series featuring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur has released early on August 10.

Made in Heaven 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Made in Heaven 2 Leaked online for HD Download: Amazon Prime Video’s latest offering Made in Heaven 2 directed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Nitya Mehra has been released on August 10. Some old faces from Part 1 include Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi. There are several new faces that include Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, Trinetra, Mrunal Thakur, Shibani Dandekar, Radhika Apte, Pulkit Samrat, Palak Gulati, and Sarah Jane Dias. Fans and critics have binged watched Made in Heaven 2 and shared their reviews on the same. There are mixed reactions to the storyline for season 2. However, there is sad news that on day 1 of release, Made in Heaven 2 has been leaked online in HD quality for free download.

Trending Now

Made in Heaven 2‘s leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the TRP rating. It has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

Made in Heaven 2 revolves around two wedding planners and best friends, Karan Mehra and Tara Khanna in an almost anthology-like series about different couples, their weddings and relationships. The story also delves into the challenges in each character’s life in the realm of modern weddings.

Made in Heaven 2 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES