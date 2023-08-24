Made In Heaven 2: Radhika Apte On Yashica Dutt's Claim Of Using Her Work Without Approval

Home

Made In Heaven 2: Radhika Apte Breaks Silence On Yashica Dutt’s Allegation Of Using Her Work Without Permission; Here Is What She Said

Radhika Apte who was seen as a Dalit author in one of the episodes of Made In Heaven 2 has finally opened up about Yashica Dutt's claim that the maker used her work in the web series without her permission.

The 8th episode of Made In Heaven Season 2 named 'The Heart Skipped a Beat' featured Radhika Apte as a Dalit woman.

Made In Heaven Season 2 is one of the most beloved web series of recent times. However, the show recently landed in trouble when Dalit author Yashica Dutt claimed that the makers used her work in the series without her approval. The 8th episode of Made In Heaven Season 2 named ‘The Heart Skipped a Beat’ featured Radhika Apte as a Dalit woman who goes by the name of Pallavi Menke. Now, Radhika Apte finally broke her silence on the subject. Find out what she had to say.

Radhika Apte REACTS To Yashica Dutt’s Allegations

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Radhika Apte revealed the issue that has been depicted in the episode of the show cannot be turned down just because of this conflict. She added that she strongly feels that no matter what the makers and Yashica Dutt are talking about and feeling, she knows for a fact that neither of them wants the good effects or the good consequences of this episode to be diminished even for a minute.

Elaborating her point further, Radhika Apte said that one should focus on the broader picture. The actress added that both parties are on the same side when it comes to championing the cause and saying that it is a great thing that an episode about this issue has come on a mainstream platform, and it shouldn’t be canceled or banned. It should be only looked at positively. She went on to say that they are all on the same side at the end.

All About Yashica Dutt’s Claim

Talking to The Quint, author Yashica Dutt revealed her disappointment as the makers of Made In Heaven 2 rubbished her claim that they used her work without her consent. She said that she is still processing it, however, she is very disappointed. Yashica Dutt stated, “I feel that the tone of the response comes from a very condescending and calculated place.”

Prior to this, the makers of the show, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti denied all such claims. They were of the opinion that Radhika Apte’s character is different from Yashica Dutt’s life as well as her book, ‘Coming Out as Dalit’.

