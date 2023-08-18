Home

Made In Heaven 2: Tarun Tahiliani Slams Makers For Using His Designs

Designer Tarun Tahiliani has claimed that the makers of the recently released web series, Made In Heaven 2 used his creations without giving him due credit.

Made In Heaven 2 lands in trouble. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Troubles don’t seem to be ending for Sobhita Dhulipala, and Arjun Mathur starrer web series, Made in Heaven 2. Several controversies have been piling up around the show recently. On Thursday, author Yashica Dutt slammed the makers for using her work without giving due credit. Now, fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani has accused the team of misrepresenting his creations. He took to the story section of his Instagram account and dropped a couple of posts, alleging that the creators of Made in Heaven 2 used his designs and did not give him or his label any credit.

Tarun Tehiliani also claimed that the team used a fictional designer on the show to represent his clothes, thus violating his trust. For those who do not know, Mrunal Thakur was seen donning Tarun Tehiliani’s designs in the second episode of the show, ‘Beauty And The Beast’. These clothes are presented to her by a fictitious designer Akshay Jaiswal, under a made-up label.

Tarun Tehiliani’s Insta stories

In his first Insta story, the designer posted a picture of Mrunal Thakur dressed in one of his creations as her wedding attire. “It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place! Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of ‘Made in Heaven,’ were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist,” he wrote.

The second post showed a still of the actress trying out a lehenga while the on-screen designer stands beside her. The Insta story was accompanied by the note, “Unfortunately, a fictitious designer (actor) representing a fictitious label presented our garments! This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had costumes designed, and proceeded as they saw fit.”

Meanwhile, the third post featured Mrunal Thakur flaunting a beautiful lehenga with a note, “Let’s hope that this scenario does not repeat itself with other designers who have graciously lent their work for OTT productions. Furthermore, it is our hope that such actions will never be considered acceptable in the future. Tarun Tahiliani.”

The Made in Heaven 2 makers are yet to react to the allegations.

The show narrates the tale of two wedding planners Tara and Karan and revolves around their personal and professional struggles. Made in Heaven 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 10.

