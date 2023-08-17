Home

Made In Heaven 2: Yashica Dutt Slams Makers For Using Her Work Without Consent

Recently, author Yashica Dutt claimed that the Made In Heaven 2 makers used her work without taking her consent. She alleged that they used her real-life story for Radhika Apte’s character in one of the episodes.

Made In Heaven 2 lands in trouble. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The second season of the web series Made In Heaven has been showered with love by movie buffs. However, now the show seems to have landed in trouble. Recently, author Yashica Dutt has accused the makers of using her work without her approval. The author used social media to share that the creators of the web series used her real-life story for Radhika Apte’s character in one of the episodes of the series titled ‘The Heart Skipped a Beat’. The viewers were in awe of this particular episode for its beautiful portrayal of a Dalit wedding.

Made In Heaven 2 used Yashica Dutt’s work without consent or giving credit

Yashica Dutt took to her Instagram account and shared an elongated post revealing that Radhika Apte’s character is not fictional but based on her life. Her post went like this, “The scene where the Dalit author who is from Columbia, has written a book about ‘Coming Out’, and talks about how her grandmother ‘manually cleaned toilets’ (while wearing all blue as an homage to Ambedkar), asserts her selfhood with her life partner to-be, gave me chills. It was surreal to see a version of my life on screen that wasn’t but yet was still me. But soon the heartbreak set in. They were my words but my name was nowhere. What could have been a celebration of our collective ideas was now tinged with sadness. The ideas I cultivated, that are my life’s work, that I continue to receive immense hate still for just speaking, were taken without permission or credit.”

It might be noted here that Yashica Dutt’s name is seen in the list of contributors as shared by the director of Radhika Apte’s episode Neeraj Ghaywan. However, according to the author, the name was added only after several people questioned why her name was not there.

About Made In Heaven Season 2

Made In Heaven 2 premiered on Amazon Prime on August 10. Apart from seeing Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, the latest season of the show also saw some fresh faces including Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, and Ishwak Singh. Meanwhile, the show is also being lauded for pointing out our society’s bias towards fair skin.

