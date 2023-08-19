Home

Zeenat Aman Is All Praise For Made In Heaven 2, Calls The Season ‘Riveting’

Zeenat Aman shared a poster of Made in Heaven 2 on her Instagram Stories and congratulated the makers and entire team for the show. Not just Zeenat Aman, but Katrina Kaif also heaped praise on the entire cast and crew, and called it a 'must-watch'.

Made In Heaven season 2 released on Amazon Prime Video on August 10. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman is truly an Instagram darling. With her insightful captions, nostalgic throwback pictures from the 70s to fan stories and reviewing film on her Instagram story, the actor has taken over social media easily. Continuing the pace, Zeenat Aman shared a poster of the recently released series, Made In Heaven season 2 and expressed how much she loved binge-watching the show. Not just Zeenat Aman, but Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif also heaped praise on the entire cast and crew, and shared that she absolutely loved the new season.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made In Heaven Season 2 premiered on August 10, and has been winning hearts nationwide.

Zeenat Aman Extolls Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, And Zoya Akhtar

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared a poster of Made in Heaven 2 on her Instagram Stories and congratulated the makers and entire team for the drama. Zeenat Aman wrote, “Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Made in Heaven for a riveting second season! I just finished watching it last night.”

The Qurbani star praised the outstanding performances of Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in the film. She added, “@sobhitad you are a vision, albeit a complicated one. And @arjun_mathur, yours was a stand out performance!”

Not just this, the actor also expressed her wish to see more such tales from the creative mind of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Katrina Kaif Lauds Made In Heaven 2

After binge-watching Made In Heaven 2, Katrina Kaif also praised the series and called it a ‘must-watch’. Dropping a poster of the show on her Instagram Stories with a sticker on the top-right corner that read, “Must Watch,” the Tiger 3 actor shared how much she loved viewing it. In addition to that, Katrina went on to praise the series and wrote, “What a show, can’t remember a time when I just had to finish the entire season in one go, all the characters just keep you hooked. Amazing so well done, no stone left unturned in putting up a spectacular show #bingeworthy and the ENTIRE cast just brilliantly performed.”

Check out her story below:

About Made In Heaven 2

Helmed by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Nitya Mehra, Made in Heaven Season 2 is set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur as wedding planners Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur) and Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala), the series navigates the challenges they face in organising ceremonies while their own lives take an unexpected twist. Apart from the lead actors, the series also casts Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz, Mona Singh, Shashank Arora, Trinetra Haldar and Ishwak Singh.

