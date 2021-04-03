Mumbai: Writer Apurva Asrani has announced separation from his partner Siddhant. Apurva took to social media announcing his separation via a statement. He mentioned that 14 years he spent with Siddhant were valuable and asked people to respect privacy and not to speculate. He also admitted that there must have been some mistakes. Also Read - Same-sex Marriage Not Comparable to 'Indian Family Unit Concept': Centre to Delhi HC

"I inform you with a heavy heart that Siddhant & I have separated. I know we have been seen as role models by many in the LGBTQ community, and this is sure to evoke some disappointment, but I must tell you that every day of these 14 years has been important & valuable, and that we have amicably parted ways. Same-sex couples in India have no references and no role models to seek inspiration from, and we have made mistakes in the way that we charted our unique path. But we are also the first generation in India to live our love so visibly & courageously, so I write this with no regrets. I request you to respect our privacy and our feelings at this point and to leave the speculation to us. Please don't tag us in your messages, it is a very difficult time. I want to end by saying that I think there is hope. For Sid, for me, and for every one of us seeking love, commitment and secure home. Never stop believing," the statement read.

The announcement comes hours after Made in Heaven writer posted a cryptic message about loyalty on social media. He wrote, ”Loyalty isn’t grey. It’s black and white. You’re either loyal completely, or not loyal at all.”

In May last year, Apurva and Siddhant bought a house together and shared a picture of the nameplate on social media noting how they had to lie about being cousins for most of their lives together.

Apurva is known for writing films such as Aligarh. He was also an editor on the first season of Made in Heaven.