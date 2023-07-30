Home

Prime Video India released a carousel of every bride we'll see on Made in Heaven season 2 including Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, and others.

Made in Heaven Season 2: In an exciting move, Prime Video teases viewers with exclusive images of gorgeous brides dressed to the nines for Made in Heaven season 2, including Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Sarah Jane-Dias, Naina Sareen, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Zayn Marie Khan, and Sheena Khalid. Amongst all the brides, Mrunal Thakur‘s look in a traditional red-coloured lehenga left us speechless.

Mrunal Thakur had henna-dyed hands, a statement neckpiece, a choker, a huge nath, and a maang tika, much like any other bride. She added matching bangles, earrings, and a delicate, glittering bindi to her accessories. She looked like a vision to behold in her bridal avatar for the drama series. The caption on Mrunal Thakur’s post read, “Just in: unseen pictures from my big day 💍 #MadeInHeavenOnPrime, S2, Aug 10 only on @primevideoin @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial (sic).”

Made in Heaven 2: Mrunal Thakur Looks Stunning as Bride:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur’s fans flooded the comment section with excitement. Most of her fans dropped heart-eye and fire emojis for the actor. One of the users wrote, “Mujhe lga mrunal ki shaadi hogyi😢 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Happy married life 😭👍(sic).” The third user wrote, “Uff🔥 real princess Noorjahan 😍😍 (sic).”

The Amazon Original Series Made In Heaven, which delves into the complexities of weddings and the lives of the brides involved, expertly captures the essence of this wonderful occasion. The series’ captivating brides are in the limelight as the highly anticipated season 2 trailer debut draws near, heightening interest and leaving viewers impatiently waiting for more.

Made in Heaven season 2, a venture of Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films is a result of Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. The second season aims to take viewers on a riveting and emotional journey through the nuances of weddings and the lives of individuals thanks to their distinctive storytelling approaches.

Made in Heaven, which stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, also has Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz in supporting parts. The inclusion of accomplished performers like Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar gives the already outstanding cast new depth.

