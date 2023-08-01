Home

Entertainment

Made in Heaven Season 2 Trailer: New Faces, New Weddings And Lots of Surprises in Sobhita Dhulipala-Arjun Mathur’s Dramatic World – Watch

Made in Heaven Season 2 Trailer: New Faces, New Weddings And Lots of Surprises in Sobhita Dhulipala-Arjun Mathur’s Dramatic World – Watch

The Made in Heaven Season 2 trailer is here and it's every bit what you expected from it. The Prime Video series features new faces including Mona Singh, Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Neelam Kothari and Sanjay Kapoor among others.

Made In Heaven Season 2 trailer review (Photo: Prime Video)

Made in Heaven Season 2 Trailer Review: The season of weddings is back as Prime Video released the trailer of its anticipated series – Made In Heaven Season 2 – on Monday, August 1. The new season showcases a plethora of new faces and interesting stories in the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings across different cultures and ideologies. Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur return as the dynamic duo, running a wedding planning company as they continue to fight their own demons and explore the complexities of their individual relationships. The show features new faces and the makers try to give a glimpse of all of them in a three minutes 23 seconds-long video.

Trending Now

Apart from the lead starcast, the others who make a surprising appearance in the new season include Mona Singh, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Pulkit Samrat, Imaad Shah, Vikrant Massey, Anurag Kashyap, and Sabyasachi. The trailer also tries to give a glimpse into the stories of the new brides played by Mrunal Thakur, Shibani Dandekar, Radhika Apte, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sarah Jane Dias, Naina Sareen, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Sheena Khalid, and Zayn Marie.

Apart from the weddings that turn grander this time, the lead cast is also dealing with a lot of unprecedented drama in their own lives. A relationship that’s not acceptable in society, a difficult divorce, a budding romance, and with each story, a new stereotype being broken – Made in Heaven Season 2 seems to be the perfect concoction of glamour, emotion, relevance, and grandeur.

Watch The Trailer of Made in Heaven Season 2 Here:

The new season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 10. The season features stories directed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Alankrita Shrivastava. Season 2 has seven episodes which will be streamed across 240 countries and territories worldwide. What are your thoughts on the trailer? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Made in Heaven Season 2!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES