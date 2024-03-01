Home

Madgaon Express Teaser: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary are Set to Meet in Kunam Kemmu’s Multiverse of Madness, Trailer to Release on THIS Date

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express is set to feature Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu, and the trailer for this film will be released on March 05.

Get ready for a wild ride as Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express’ is all set to hit the big screens on March 22, 2024. The trailer of the film is set to drop on March 05. The upcoming comedy flick features a brilliant cast including Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. Ahead of the trailer release, a video was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, which featured all these three actors in their popularly known roles such as Divyendu as Munna Tripathi from Mirzapur, Prateek Gandhi as Harshad Mehta from Scam 1992 and Avinash Tiwary as Dara Kadri from Bambai Meri Jaan. The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

However, the story takes a U-turn when these three men from their respective shows come together not in their original characters but playing as ordinary men. The video also reveals the names of the characters of all three actors. While Divyendu will respire the role of Dodo, Prateek will be seen as Pinku. Lastly, Avinash’s character name is Ayush.

Sharing the video, Taran Adarsh wrote, “KUNAL KEMMU TURNS DIRECTOR: ‘MADGAON EXPRESS’ UNVEILS MAIN CAST… TRAILER ON 5 MARCH… Meet Dodo, Pinku and Ayush – the three principal characters from #MadgaonExpress – which marks the directorial debut of actor #KunalKemmu. Stars #Divyenndu, #PratikGandhi, #AvinashTiwary and #NoraFatehi… Produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar… In *cinemas* 22 March 2024.”

Take a look at the video here:

KUNAL KEMMU TURNS DIRECTOR: ‘MADGAON EXPRESS’ UNVEILS MAIN CAST… TRAILER ON 5 MARCH… Meet Dodo, Pinku and Ayush – the three principal characters from #MadgaonExpress – which marks the directorial debut of actor #KunalKemmu. Stars #Divyenndu, #PratikGandhi, #AvinashTiwary and… pic.twitter.com/cJWdZLfVGg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2024

As the video comes to an end it also revealed the trailer release date. For the unversed, the trailer of the show will be released on March 05, 2024. Back in August 2022, Kunal Kemmu in excitement announced that he would be directing the movie. The actor-turned-director in his post, attributed the creation of ‘Madgaon Express’ to a simple idea that flourished into a dream, now manifesting into cinematic reality. Expressing gratitude for the backing of producers @ritesh_sid, @faroutakhtar, and @roo_cha at @excelmovies, Khemu recognized their faith in his script and vision, turning this filmmaking journey into an exhilarating experience.

