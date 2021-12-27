Madhuban Song Controversy: Ever since the release of Sunny Leone’s Madhuban song, fans started trolling her and singers for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. There were objections raised over the Madhuban song’s lyrics and it sparked a massive controversy. Sunny Leone’s songs start with Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache… It was reported that the priest had alleged that the song had hurt the religious sentiments. There were many priests that demanded a ban on the song. Even Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishrahas also reportedly slammed the makers and demanded a public apology from Sunny Leone.Also Read - Makers To Change Lyrics, Name Of Sunny Leone's 'Madhuban' Song Following MP Minister's Warning

The minister on Sunday had warned actor Sunny Leone, who stars in the video, and singers Shaarib and Toshi to apologise and withdraw their song ‘Madhuban mein Radhika, jaise jungle me nache mor’ within three days or else face action. Soon after minister’s warning, netizens started trending #ArrestSunnyLeone. A Twitter user wrote, “@BJP4Delhi @CMOfficeUP sir censor board mein ese logo ko allow he kyo krte ho aap jo Hindu gods k naam se itne gande songs banate hai. Pls take a very strict action against censor board of India for allowing such type of arrogance”. Another user said, “No announcement, no apology. We need strict action against Sunny Leone, producers, lyricist, choreographers and Saregama.” Also Read - Vrindavan Priests Demand Ban on Sunny Leone's 'Obscene' Dance in Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache

Take a look at Twitter reactions:

Its Time To Arrest Sunny Leone Shame On Bollywood pic.twitter.com/CfR0gOhiq4 — Narendra Kumar Chawla (@NarenderChawla1) December 27, 2021

Arrest Sunny Leone for hearting sentiments of Hindus specially Shri Radha Krishna Devotees — khemchand sharma #Brajwasi #RadheRadhe (@SharmaKhemchand) December 27, 2021

Will they dare to abuse or insult abrahamic faiths, will they dare to make any filthy statements in them Then why doing again n again with Hindus. Filthy item song must be banned and removed from all platforms. – Arrest Sunny Leone & the entire team behind the song pic.twitter.com/8BMZoxl2Cx — Shubham Sanatani (@Shubham42917288) December 27, 2021

Why only Arrest Sunny Leone ?

Arrest DumbAlia Bhatt too. CBI FINALIZE SSR MURDER REPORT#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/TQfRW7hc1z — KIZIE #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@Sushantify) December 27, 2021



Music label Saregama on Sunday said the company will “change” the lyrics and the name of the song Madhuban after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra alleged that the video of the track has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.