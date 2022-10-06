Kangana Ranaut viral meme: Kangana Ranaut has impressed even her most serious critics with her acting skills. Right from her Bollywood debut in Gangster (2006) to Thalaivi (2021), the actor has time and again proved that she’s arguably one of the best talents in the country today. While her statements in real life often feed the trolls, her on-screen performances feed the creative minds. That’s probably the reason why one of the scenes featuring her from her national award-winning film Fashion (2008) has now gone viral on social media.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Star Darshan Kumar Speaks on Film Missing Oscars 2023 Nominations - Watch Exclusive Interview

The scene that has turned into a popular meme shows Shonali, Kangana's character, reacting in her own interesting manner to express how she gives a damn to the rules and those who are waiting for her. India.com interacted with the film's director, Madhur Bhandarkar, in an interview recently and spoke to him about the popular scene. We asked him to narrate the entire backstory of that scene and how it went on to become a legendary meme now.

Bhandarkar, whose latest directorial Babli Bouncer released on Disney+Hotstar recently, said he remembers that scene and how Kangana performed beautifully in it. He said, “I remember that scene. We were shooting with Kittu Gidwani (Anisha Roy in the film) and she tells Shonali that people are waiting for her. But, she comes out and does her own thing.”

Fashion won Kangana her first National Award for Best Actress (in a supporting role). Speaking about her performance in that scene, Bhandarkar added, “I had asked her to do something funny on her own. I said ‘you come out and you simply just shush her away.’ She did it so well. She actually did it on the spot itself. That’s her improvising. She did a fabulous job with it. I know that scene has become a meme and it’s very famous now. It was all her.”

How many times have you used this meme to express yourself? Scroll up and watch the full video!