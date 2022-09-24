Madhur Bhandarkar’s latest film, Babli Bouncer, is quite an unlikely film coming from his brand of cinema. The national-award-winning filmmaker is known for his serious, unabashed and revelatory kind of filmmaking style. But here, he creates the world of a desi female bouncer and ropes in one of the most glamorous actresses in the industry – Tamannaah Bhatia – to play the lead.Also Read - R Madhavan's Interview With His 'Dhokha' Gang on Being a 'Lover Boy', Creating a Mystery-Thriller And More | Watch Video

In conversation with india.com and the entire Zee Media, Tamannaah and Madhur talk about the very 'unlikeliness' of this film. Madhur says he could have roped in a big male actor and made it a story about the life of a male bouncer but this is not what he was set to do. The director, who has been conferred with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, says people love his kind of cinema, which they popularly call 'Madhur Bhandarkar ka Khulasa.' He says he's aware of his capabilities and very sure about what he wants to bring to the table, for the audience. This time, he serves something different and something purely 'desi.'

Babli Bouncer is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar and has received good reviews.