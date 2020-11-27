Soon after filmmaker Karan Johar apologised to director Madhur Bhandarkar over Netflix’s show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Bhandarkar too shared a straight-talking note saying that he accepts the apology but also mentions how deeply he is disturbed. He wrote: “This is not how I believe real relationships work” in a long post. Also Read - Karan Johar Writes Open Letter to 'Friend' Madhur Bhandarkar Over Netflix Show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Says 'Our Title Was Distinct'

Bhandarkar wants to bury the hard feelings and move forward. He had accused Karan Johar of stealing the registered title of his movie and 'twisting' it in the show. Madhur had replied to KJo: "Dear @KaranJohar. Thank you for your response. This is indeed a close-knit industry and it operates on mutual trust and respect. When we blatantly disregard norms that we ourselves have established, then it makes very little sense calling ourselves a 'fraternity'," he wrote adding, "I didn't hesistate a moment in the past before granting you the title "GUTKA" in 2013, that you had requested from me, and hence I would have expected the same courtesy in return when I declined you the use of a title I had duly registered, and which I did not intend to part with. The fact that you went ahead and used the title anyway despite our conversation and despite it also having been rejected by the trade associations, is what had upset me deeply. This is not how I believe real relationships work. But let's move forward. I accept your apology and would like to leave things here. I too wish you well in your future endeavours."



Earlier, after tagging Karan Johar in the tweet, MAdhur Bhandarkar released copies of the letter from various film bodies showing that the rights to using the title ‘Bollywood Wives’ are with him. He also posted a copy of the letter that showed IMPPA asking Johar’s Dharma Productions ‘how could you use the title’ in the absence of any formal registration done on their part.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a new reality series by Netflix India that features Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday, and Maheep Kapoor showing off the ‘fabulous lives’ they lead as the ‘wives’ of famous actors. The show is being premiered on November 27.