Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene sell Juhu apartment for Rs 4.4 crore, earn over double returns on investment

A Mumbai property transaction involving Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene has come into focus as their Juhu apartment was sold for Rs 4.4 crore. The deal highlights the growing value of premium properties in one of the city’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/madhuri-dixit-and-shriram-nene-sell-juhu-apartment-for-rs-4-4-crore-earn-over-double-returns-on-investment-8493968/ Copy

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene earn bumper returns (PC: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene have made headlines after selling their Mumbai apartment in the premium Juhu area. The property deal has attracted attention as the couple received more than double the amount they had paid while purchasing the home nearly 14 years ago. The transaction highlights the growing value of Mumbai’s luxury real estate market, especially in celebrity-favourite neighbourhoods like Juhu. The apartment was sold through a registered agreement and the deal has now been recorded in property documents.

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene’s Juhu apartment sale

According to property registration documents, Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene sold their apartment located in Mumbai’s Juhu locality for Rs 4.40 crore. The couple had bought the flat on June 4, 2012, for Rs 1.94 crore. The latest transaction shows a rise of nearly 127% in the property’s value over the years.

The apartment is located in Iris Park, a building under The Deep Varsha Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in the Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme area. The property is situated on Military Road, one of the well-known locations in the Juhu neighbourhood.

Details about the property deal

The sold apartment has a carpet area of 774 sq ft. A stilt car parking space that was earlier linked with the flat was sold separately to another buyer on December 15, 2025.

The property transaction was officially registered on July 3, 2026. As part of the registration process, the buyer paid stamp duty of Rs 26.40 lakh along with registration charges of Rs 30,000. The buyer of the apartment is Sachin Shekar Shetty, according to the registration details.

Madhuri Dixit’s recent property transactions

This is not the only real estate deal involving Madhuri Dixit in recent months. According to property records, the actor has sold multiple properties in Mumbai.

In December 2025, Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene sold another apartment in the same Juhu building for Rs 3.90 crore. The property, measuring 780.13 sq ft, was purchased by the couple for Rs 1.95 crore more than 13 years earlier. The deal resulted in almost double the original investment value.

Earlier in June 2026, Madhuri Dixit also sold a commercial office space in Andheri West for Rs 4.85 crore. The office was purchased nearly 18 years earlier for Rs 52.5 lakh, showing a significant increase in its market value.

The Andheri office space was located in Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society Ltd in Oshiwara. The property had a carpet area of 1,594.24 sq ft and included three parking spaces.

Why Juhu remains a favourite among Bollywood celebrities?

Juhu continues to be one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential areas, especially among film personalities. Several Bollywood stars, filmmakers and producers have chosen the locality because of its connectivity and closeness to major entertainment hubs like Bandra, Khar, Andheri and Goregaon.