Mumbai: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene who has been winning hearts with her latest flick Maja Ma, has purchased a very expensive sea-view luxury flat worth Rs 48 crore in a super-premium residential project Indiabulls Blu on Dr. E Moses Road. The society is in Mumbai’s upscale Worli locality. The deals value the apartment at nearly Rs 90,000 per sq ft, pushing it in the tally of the largest deals for residential apartments in terms of value anywhere across the country so far this year. Madhuri Dixit’s flat is on 53rd floor. Madhuri purchased the said property in Indiabulls Blu, Lower Parel. As per the Indiabulls website, the property in south Mumbai’s Worli is set in an area of 10 acres and offers spectacular views of the Arabian Sea. The society includes large swimming pools, a football pitch, a gym, spa, club, and many more facilities.Also Read - Madhuri Dixit To Nia Sharma Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous At The Set Of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa| Watch Video

Madhuri Dixit signed the sale conveyance deed in September 2022 with the seller Calleis Land Development Private Limited, and paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.4 crore. The flat is spread over 5,384 sq ft of area, and comes with seven car parking spaces, added the report. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Says Not Women But '90s Men Need to do 'Song And Dance' These Days

Here are the pictures of a stunning property where Madhuri Dixit has purchased a lavish flat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiabulls – Blu Estate & Club (@blu.indiabulls)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiabulls – Blu Estate & Club (@blu.indiabulls)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiabulls – Blu Estate & Club (@blu.indiabulls)

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the web series The Fame Game (2022).