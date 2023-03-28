Home

Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit Called ‘Leprous Prostitute’ in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Jaya Bachchan Reacts Strongly

Madhuri Dixit Called ‘Leprous Prostitute’ in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Jaya Bachchan Reacts Strongly

An Indian political analyst sues Netflix over an episode in The Big Bang Theory in which a character calls Madhuri Dixit 'Leprous Prostitute'. Jaya Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar, and others react.

Madhuri Dixit, Jaya Bachchan

Mumbai: Actor-politician reacted to dialogue in the popular show The Big Bang Theory which draws diabolical comparisons between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ad Madhuri Dixit. Speaking to ETimes, Bachchan called actor Kunal Nayyar, who plays the role of Rajesh Kuthrapalli in the show, ‘insane’. The statement comes after political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar sent a legal notice to Netflix for featuring a show which disrespects Indians and those who represent the country through their art and cinema.

In a scene that’s being questioned now, Kunal’s character Rajesh is having a conversation with Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons. When Sheldon calls Aishwarya ‘poor man’s Madhuri Dixit‘, Rajesh says, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.”

You may like to read

JAYA BACHCHAN BREAKS SILENCE ON DIABOLICAL COMPARISONS BETWEEN AISHWARYA RAI AND MADHURI DIXIT IN THE BIG BANG THEORY

Commenting on the same, Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday told the daily, “Is this man (Kunal Nayyar) insane? Badi gandi zubaan hai. He needs to be sent to a mental asylum. His family should be asked what they think of his comment (sic).” As per a report in News18, actors Urmila Matondkar and Dia Mirza also slammed the show, and the makers for their limited knowledge about Indian artistes, especially actors.

Urmila said, “What?! I have no idea about the whole episode, so I shouldn’t be commenting. But if it is true, it is beyond outrageous. It shows their extremely cheap mentality. Do they really think this is humorous?” Dia said, “It is disrespectful and distasteful.”

POLITICAL ANALYST SUES NETFLIX OVER DREOGARTORY DIALOGUE AGAINST MADHURI DIXIT IN THE BIG BANG THEORY

In his statement to the media on Tuesday after filing the complaint, Mithun Vijay Kumar said he was really offended by the derogatory language used against someone who’s so acclaimed and is respected throughout the world.

“It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. I strongly believe that streaming service providers have a responsibility to carefully curate the content that they offer on their platforms. It is their duty to ensure that the material they present does not include derogatory, offensive, or defamatory content. I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix – Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity,” he said.

The Big Bang Theory is one of the most renowned comedy shows in the world. It streamed from September 24, 2007, to May 16, 2019, and simultaneously featured on Netflix. It featured Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik among others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.