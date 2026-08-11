Kon Honar Crorepati: Madhuri Dixit makes her comeback as TV host with Marathi KBC show, says ‘Honoured to be…’

Madhuri Dixit is stepping into a new role with Kon Honar Crorepati. The actress will take over as the host of the popular Marathi quiz show, bringing her familiar warmth and charm for all the viewers.

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Madhuri Dixit to host Marathi KBC show Kon Honar Crorepati (PC: Instagram)

Dhak Dhak Girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit is returning to television, but this time, she will not be judging a dance show or playing a character. The actor is stepping into the host’s seat for Kon Honar Crorepati, the Marathi version of the popular KBC format. The announcement has already created plenty of curiosity. After years of seeing Madhuri on the big screen and in different television appearances, viewers are now going to see her in a completely different role – asking questions, meeting contestants, and being part of their journeys on the show.

Madhuri Dixit to host Kon Honar Crorepati

Madhuri Dixit has been officially announced as the new host of Kon Honar Crorepati. Her appointment is significant as she becomes the first actress to take on the hosting role in the Marathi version of the KBC franchise. The show comes with a campaign and theme – ‘Aata Khel Badalnar’ (Now the game will change).

For Madhuri, this is also a return to television hosting after 24 years. She last hosted Kahin Na Kahin Koi Hai in 2002. While she has remained a familiar face on television through reality shows and special appearances, taking charge of an entire quiz show is a different experience altogether.

The actor has also spoken about what attracted her to the show. For her, the programme is not simply about winning money. It is also about curiosity, courage, and the willingness to dream.

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Talking about her new role, the actor shared, “I am truly honoured to be part of a show that inspires people through the power of knowledge and determination. For me, Kon Honar Crorepati is much more than a quiz show. It celebrates curiosity, aspiration, hope and the courage to dream. As a proud Maharashtrian, I am excited to meet contestants, hear their extraordinary stories and witness their dreams unfold on the iconic hot seat. I look forward to sharing this incredible journey with audiences while celebrating the true spirit of knowledge and perseverance.”

About Kon Honar Crorepati – Marathi KBC show

Kon Honar Crorepati has been a familiar name among Marathi television viewers for years. The show began in 2013 and has previously been hosted by popular names including Sachin Khedekar, Swapnil Joshi, and Nagraj Manjule.

Sachin Khedekar, in particular, has been closely associated with the programme across several seasons. His calm and conversational style became a part of the show’s identity.

Now, Madhuri Dixit is taking over, and that naturally changes the feel of the programme. Her presence brings a different kind of energy to the format. Viewers will get to see her interact with contestants, hear their stories and guide them through the pressure of answering questions.

The makers have also described the new phase through the campaign Aata Khel Badalnar, suggesting that the upcoming season will bring a change in the show’s presentation.

Kon Honar Crorepati: When and where to watch?

The official premiere date for the upcoming season of Kon Honar Crorepati has not been announced yet. But the show will air on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV (OTT platform).