Tu Hai Mera Dedicated to Madhuri Fans!

: Actor Madhuri Dixit who turned 55 on May 15, recently opened up on her new song Tu Hai Mera. Madhuri paid a tribute to her fans as she lend her voice in the new single. The actor spoke to India.com about the new song and stated it is a tribute to all the love and affection she has received through fan mails over the years.

When asked about the beginning of Tu Hai Mera showing the diva reading hand written cards and letters by her die-hard fans. While speaking to India.com, Madhuri revealed, “My fans are associated with me since many years. I am still receiving fan mails and cards. The scene in Tu Hai Mera was a salute to all my fan mails. I remember we used write back to the fan mails during those days with handwritten autographs sent to their postal addresses. The song is a return gift to my fans on my birthday.” Also Read - This Desi Family's Super Cute Dance on Madhuri Dixit's Badi Mushkil Will Make You Smile | Watch

Madhuri Remembers Rishi Kapoor!

The actor spoke about her love for black and white cinema and her favourite actors as well. Madhuri told she is fond of Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Nargis Dutt, Dilip Kumar, Balraj Sahni and Raj Kapoor. Reminiscing her former co-star the Late Rishi Kapoor, she said, “Rishi Ji was a lovely actor and I also got to work with him.” On a lighter note, she recalled one incident post the release of Tezaab where a little girl remembered her as Mohini (Madhuri’s screen name) and asked where was Munna (Anil Kapoor’s character in the film). Also Read - When Madhuri Dixit’s Fan Stalked Her And Entered House, The Fame Game co-star Gagan Arora Reveals| Exclusive

Madhuri had earlier recited one liner poetries in her movies – Devdas and Gulaab Gang. The actor also released her first single during first lockdown in May 2022. Referring to the song Madhuri said, “I believe you should be like a beacon in other people’s lives despite your own difficulties.” For Tu Hai Mera the actor turned singer along with Raja Kumari penned the lyrics. While signing out the actor sung a line from Lata Mangeshkar’s Lag Ja Gale.

