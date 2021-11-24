Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who is known for her happy feet, has added a dash of Bollywood to Meghan Trainor’s song “Me Too” on social media. Fans were enthralled by her dance video. Mouni Roy was the one who drew our attention. She reacted to the reel with emojis as promptly as she could.Also Read - Michael Vaughan Disappointed as BBC Removes Former England Captain From The Ashes Coverage

The Bollywood dancing diva Madhuri jumped on the trend wagon as she danced on the number ‘Me Too’ on Instagram reels. Take a look: Also Read - No Vaccine, No Salary! This Maharashtra City Decides Not To Pay Salaries to Unvaccinated Civic Employees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention: Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer to Hardik Pandya; Top Stars Who May Not be Retained by Their Respective Franchises Ahead of Mega Auction

In the clip, she starts off easily with effortless steps and then gives a spin of the hook steps of ‘Ek do teen’, ‘Channe ke khet mein’, and ‘Tamma tamma’ — a few tracks featuring the actress.

For the caption, she chose a line from the song: “If I was you.”

Madhuri’s reel currently has over 2.8 million views on social media. The dance clip also caught the attention of actress Mouni Roy, who dropped “heart-eye” emojis.

The 54-year-old actress is an ardent social media user. She keeps updating her fans and followers with regular posts and pictures.

On the big screen, Madhuri was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Kalank’.

(With inputs from IANS)