Bollywood's dancing queen Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared a throwback photo from her school days on Friday. The pic shows a still from a dance performance. The photo features Madhuri alongside her sister and they look so similar that it is difficult which one is the actor! Sharing the photo on Instagram, Madhuri captioned: "This is one of my favourite memories that I have with my sister. We used to always take part in school competitions. Here's sharing a #MajorThrowback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy. Let me know what is your favourite childhood memory! P.s. Can you tell us apart?"

Madhuri Dixit has two sisters Rupa and Bharati. It is not clear which sister features in the photograph alongside her as she doesn't mention any name. But the actress mentions her sister as her "favourite dance buddy".

Have a look:

Reacting to her post, fans tried to identify Madhuri in the picture. One fan commented: “You are the one behind.” Another wrote: “Left one is Madhuri ma’am”. Another fan sounded confused. The comment reads: “It’s you. Both are you!”

A few days ago, Madhuri mesmerised her fans with her soothing voice as she performed a cover of Ed Sheeran’s popular track Perfect at I For India concert. The beauty left all of us smitten together with her magical voice. The actor was backed by her son Arin on piano.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will be back as a judge on reality TV, when she returns on the new season of Dance Deewane. The actress recently kickstarted the audition phase by shooting the season’s first promo from home.