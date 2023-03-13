Home

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit remembers her mother, Snehlata Dixit, who passed away on March 12 and shared a picture with her. She expressed how much she misses her.

Madhuri Dixit’s Note on Her Mother’s Demise: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit remembers her mother, Snehlata Dixit, who passed away on March 12 and shared a picture with her. She expressed how much she misses her and recalled the life lessons she gave her. She wrote on her Instagram handle: “Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om.”

After her post, many celebs and her fans shared their condolences. Mouni Roy mentioned: “I’m so sorry ma’am. Sending love..” Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla commented: “Heartfelt condolences Madhuri..May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Madhuri has often referred to her mom as her inspiration and as her “best friend”. In fact, Madhuri has sung a song along with her mother in the movie ‘Gulaab Gang’ as her mother was a trained classical singer. Last year, Madhuri’s mother celebrated her 90th birthday.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.

